Gloucester Cheese Roll Champion Wins Despite Being Knocked Out

Andrew Lloyd/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

How do you win a race after being knocked unconscious? You could try asking 19-year-old Canadian Delaney Irving, who found out that she’d won Gloucester’s annual cheese rolling competition from a medical tent, but even she might not be able to tell you.

“I remember hitting my head,” Irving told Greatest Hits Radio Gloucester on Monday, after she’d unconsciously won the women’s race. “I remember it hurting, and then I remember waking up in the tent.”

Grasping her prize in hand—a seven-pound cheese roll—Irving joked, “I can eat this tonight.”

