    Packed Florida Beach Erupts Into Chaos After Shots Fired on Memorial Day

    Florida cops are encouraging people to avoid an area of Hollywood Beach after an apparent shooting sent the packed area into chaos, with a live feed of the boardwalk showing hundreds take off sprinting at the sound of shots fired.

    Few details are known about the shooting, which appears to have began around 7 p.m. Monday, in the final hours of Memorial Day weekend. It’s unclear how many people—if any—were struck by gunfire.

    People claiming to be witnesses posted online that shots were fired outside Nicks Bar & Grill—a popular restaurant that’s attached to the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Broward County.

