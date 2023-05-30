Packed Florida Beach Erupts Into Chaos After Shots Fired on Memorial Day

Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Florida cops are encouraging people to avoid an area of Hollywood Beach after an apparent shooting sent the packed area into chaos, with a live feed of the boardwalk showing hundreds take off sprinting at the sound of shots fired.

Few details are known about the shooting, which appears to have began around 7 p.m. Monday, in the final hours of Memorial Day weekend. It’s unclear how many people—if any—were struck by gunfire.

People claiming to be witnesses posted online that shots were fired outside Nicks Bar & Grill—a popular restaurant that’s attached to the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Broward County.

Read more at The Daily Beast.