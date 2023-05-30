Gay Floridians Are Leaving in Droves, Says Pride Organizer

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons

Many Pride groups in Florida are canceling the month-filled celebrations as multiple anti-LGBTQ bills hitting the state have left the community, and its allies, fearful of repercussions.

Lake County Pride’s events, however, are moving ahead.

“It’s not exactly being welcomed by the community where we’re having it. In fact, yesterday I just got a cease and desist from them, telling me not to mention them at all. They don’t want this to take place, but we’re gonna persevere,” the group’s President and CEO Danielle Olivani says on this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.