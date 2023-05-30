We Should Frame Reproductive Rights As a Men’s Issue

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Public Domain

In 1972, Ruth Bader Ginsberg won a victory in Moritz v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit decided that discrimination on the basis of sex constitutes a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

It would have been a great victory for women, except for one tiny issue: RBG’s client was a man: Charles Moritz, who had been denied a tax deduction for caregivers because of his gender. RBG knew one fundamental truth—looping in men is just good politics.

It’s a lesson we must remember today. Every pregnancy is the result of two people, one of whom cannot get pregnant. While we absolutely need people of all genders in the discussion of reproductive rights—cisgendered people are not the only ones who experience pregnancies—I’d like to address cisgendered men. Are we leaving these men left out of the conversation?

