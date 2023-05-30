Tue. May 30th, 2023

    Lindsey Graham Gets Snarky in Snap Back to Russia Over Arrest Warrant

    Lindsey Graham Gets Snarky in Snap Back to Russia Over Arrest Warrant

    Alina Smutko/Reuters

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who’s been in Russia’s crosshairs since edited video aired last week of comments claiming the South Carolina Senator said that its soldiers dying in Ukraine “is the best money we’ve ever spent,” followed up with a snarky new jab Monday—hours after Russia issued a warrant for his arrest.

    “Here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the [President Vladimir] Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do,” Graham said Monday.

    The snarky South Carolina Republican ended by saying, “Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!”

