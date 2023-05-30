Ted Cruz calling Uganda’s anti-gay law ‘horrific’ is odd considering he voted against protecting same sex marriages just last year

Ted Cruz.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ted Cruz was one of many politicians who condemned Uganda’s new anti-gay bill, calling it “horrific.”

The new legislation means gay people in Uganda could be sentenced to death for their sexuality.

But Cruz previously objected to pro-LGBTQ bills, like the 2015 ruling to legalize gay marriages.

Sen. Ted Cruz has joined the ranks of public figures condemning Uganda’s new anti-gay legislation, calling it “horrific” and “wrong.”

The Texas Republican took to Twitter to condemn the law, which includes a death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” per Reuters.

Cruz wrote: “This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination.”

—Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2023

He added: “ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.”

The tweet has been viewed 9.1 million times as of press time.

Cruz is one of many politicians who have condemned the new law.

President Joe Biden, for one, called for the law’s “immediate repeal” in a statement on Monday, saying that it was a “tragic violation of universal human rights.” He also added that he would consider implementing “sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption.”

However, Cruz’s strong criticism of Uganda’s new law is interesting, considering his established stance on gay rights.

Cruz previously said the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” about its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which legalized same-sex marriages.

“Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states,” he said in a podcast last July.

And in November, he voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, a move to provide federal protection for same-sex and interracial marriages. The law was eventually passed in the Senate without his support.

At the time, Cruz said passing the bill would be an “attack on religious liberties,” The Texas Tribune reported.

Cruz’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular working hours.

