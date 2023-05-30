Tue. May 30th, 2023

    News

    Tim Robinson’s ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Returns With More Wacky Genius

    By

    May 30, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Tim Robinson’s ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Returns With More Wacky Genius

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Netflix

    Tim Robinson never met a social setting or norm that he didn’t want to detonate with awkward outbursts of rage and despair, and that impulse is alive and well in the third season of I Think You Should Leave, the comedian’s phenomenal Netflix series that premieres May 30. Once again trading in Robinson’s particular brand of taboo-smashing ridiculousness laced with crushing misery and frustration (and designed for instant meme-ification), it confirms that no one does unhinged better, or funnier.

    There may be nothing in I Think You Should Leave’s return engagement that’s as uproarious as last season’s “Coffin Flop,” which built from a familiar TV-commercial premise into something so off-the-wall and maniacal that, a year later, it still brings me to tears. Nonetheless, the opening skit of Episode 3 comes pretty close.

    In it, Robinson plays Richard Brecky, aka Jellybean, a theatrical performer whose show involves acting out 73 different stories with nothing but “gesture and emotion.” Miming his way through various narratives, he’s a silent clown who promises that he never talks—and if he does, he’ll pay the audience. To prove his sincerity, he has a digital screen at the side of the stage that dings and adds money to the running counter every time he utters a word.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nvidia is ‘priced ahead of the curve’ says Cathie Wood — as ARK Invest sold most of its stake in the company ahead of a bumper rally

    May 30, 2023
    News

    The Ugly, Backstabbing Treachery Behind ‘American Gladiators’

    May 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Idol’ Proves That Not All Controversy Makes for Good TV

    May 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nvidia is ‘priced ahead of the curve’ says Cathie Wood — as ARK Invest sold most of its stake in the company ahead of a bumper rally

    May 30, 2023
    News

    The Ugly, Backstabbing Treachery Behind ‘American Gladiators’

    May 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Idol’ Proves That Not All Controversy Makes for Good TV

    May 30, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for May 30, 2023

    May 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy