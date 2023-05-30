Rebirth Beirut Presents “Colors in Transition”: A Captivating Exhibition by Nayla Kai Saroufim

NNA – Rebirth Beirut, dedicated to lighting the city and preserving Beirut as a capital of love and culture, proudly announces quot;Colors in Transition,quot; a solo exhibition by Nayla Kai Saroufim. This show explores the stages of life, capturing the beauty and complexity of human experiences.

Renowned Lebanese artist Nayla Kai Saroufim#39;s unique blend of mixed media, inspired by pop art and different cultures, brings a personalized and distinctive style to her captivating installations. quot;Colors in Transitionquot; invites viewers on a thought-provoking journey of the different stages of life and the experiences that shape each individual.

Mr. Gaby Fernaine, founder and president of Rebirth Beirut, said: ldquo;We are thrilled to host the exhibition #39;Colors in Transition,#39; as we illuminate Beirut#39;s artistic spirit and support our city#39;s development projects. We will continue to support Lebanese talents and light up our streets.rdquo;

The opening night will be on June 1st from 5 PM to 8 PM at Rebirth Beirut headquarters in Gemmayzeh. The exhibition will remain open from June 2nd till June 7th from 11 AM to 8 PM. nbsp;

Part of the proceeds from the exhibition will go towards supporting Rebirth Beirut#39;s initiatives, including the rehabilitation of traffic lights, street lighting, and other development projects that serve the beautiful capital of Beirut.

Rebirth Beirut invites the media, art enthusiasts and the public to the opening reception for an immersive experience of Nayla#39;s evocative work.