Mikati commends Army’s dauntless efforts freeing abducted Saudi national

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday reaffirmed an adamant will to control the security situation in Lebanon.nbsp;

quot;The kidnapping of the Saudi national is condemned by all standards,rdquo; Mikati added, congratulating the Lebanese army on the great effort it exercised to free him and arrest those involved in the kidnapping.

quot;We are keen on the return of all Arab brothers to Lebanon and the prevention of any threat to them; we absolutely refuse the use of Lebanese territory as a springboard for any action that threatens the security and safety of Arab countries,rdquo; Mikati added.nbsp;

