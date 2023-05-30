Army Commander: Lebanese Army has successfully freed kidnapped Saudi citizen, arrested kidnappers

NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that the Armyrsquo;s Intelligence Directorate has successfully rescued a kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrested the individuals responsible for the abduction.

ldquo;The Armyrsquo;s Intelligence Directorate has successfully freed the kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrested his abductors,rdquo; Aoun said.nbsp;

Following the successful operation, the rescued Saudi citizen is now under the care of the Armyrsquo;s Intelligence office in Hermel. Moreover, several other wanted individuals have been arrested.

The kidnapped individual, an employee of Saudi Arabian Airlines in Beirut, was recently reported missing. The case was handled diligently by Caretaker Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, and the Information Branch of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces. The minister also stayed in close contact with Saudi Ambassador, Walid Al-Bukhari.

