Tue. May 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army Commander: Lebanese Army has successfully freed kidnapped Saudi citizen, arrested kidnappers

    By

    May 30, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that the Armyrsquo;s Intelligence Directorate has successfully rescued a kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrested the individuals responsible for the abduction.

    ldquo;The Armyrsquo;s Intelligence Directorate has successfully freed the kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrested his abductors,rdquo; Aoun said.nbsp;

    Following the successful operation, the rescued Saudi citizen is now under the care of the Armyrsquo;s Intelligence office in Hermel. Moreover, several other wanted individuals have been arrested.

    The kidnapped individual, an employee of Saudi Arabian Airlines in Beirut, was recently reported missing. The case was handled diligently by Caretaker Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, and the Information Branch of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces. The minister also stayed in close contact with Saudi Ambassador, Walid Al-Bukhari.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nvidia is ‘priced ahead of the curve’ says Cathie Wood — as ARK Invest sold most of its stake in the company ahead of a bumper rally

    May 30, 2023
    News

    The Ugly, Backstabbing Treachery Behind ‘American Gladiators’

    May 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Idol’ Proves That Not All Controversy Makes for Good TV

    May 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nvidia is ‘priced ahead of the curve’ says Cathie Wood — as ARK Invest sold most of its stake in the company ahead of a bumper rally

    May 30, 2023
    News

    The Ugly, Backstabbing Treachery Behind ‘American Gladiators’

    May 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Idol’ Proves That Not All Controversy Makes for Good TV

    May 30, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for May 30, 2023

    May 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy