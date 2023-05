Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for May 30, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: Kidnapping of Saudi national suspicious shock that portends repercussions: Two presidential milestones while ldquo;duordquo; escalates clamor

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Paris rushing to expedite while internalrsquo;s priority is obstruction

Vatican is very concerned

Saudi-Egyptian support for Lebanese army

AL-AKHBAR: Franjieh#39;s supporters consider Azour a quot;confrontational candidate and political opponentquot;: a maneuver aimed at buoying army commander?

