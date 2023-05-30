How shredded Zuck celebrated Memorial Day

Mark Zuckerberg.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Mark Zuckerberg’s telling us how to get as shredded as he is, and it sounds like hell.

Zuckerberg said he did the “Murph challenge” on Memorial Day.

It involves running two miles, doing 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats.

We already knew that Mark Zuckerberg is shredded. Now we have some more insight into his shredded lifestyle.

On Monday, Zuck posted a glimpse of his Memorial Day workout on — of course — Facebook.

“I try to do the Murph challenge with the girls every Memorial Day as a tradition to honor those who defended us,” Zuckerberg wrote. He was referring to Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who the challenge is named after.

“One of Lt Murphy’s favorite workouts was running a mile, then doing 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, and then running another mile — all while wearing a 20lb weighted pack,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“This year I got it done in 39:58. The girls did a quarter-Murph (unweighted) in 15 mins!”

The Meta CEO posted a mirror selfie of himself glistening with sweat, still wearing his weighted pack.

Also included in the post was a snapshot of his daughters, Maxima and August, getting in on the push-ups.

In a reply on the comments section of his post, Zuckerberg admitted that the last mile run of the challenge can be “pretty brutal,” especially “when your legs are torched from the squats and your heart rate is pegged.”

“There are a few different ways people do this. The most hardcore is called Rx and those people do the 100 pull ups, then 200 push ups, and then the 300 squats sequentially,” Zuckerberg wrote in a comment on his post on Monday. “I did a partitioned Murph with a bunch of sets with smaller reps of each alternating. Still challenging, but my Rx time would be a lot slower.”

Zuckerberg has been candid about his fitness journey, and just this month showed up at a jiu-jitsu match looking tan and ripped.

You go, Murph challenge Zuck.

