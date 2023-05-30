Tue. May 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gemayel Commends Army, Security Forces Efforts Freeing Abducted Saudi National

    By

    May 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel congratulated the Lebanese army and the security forces for the great effort they made to release Saudi national Mashari Al-Mutairi and arrest those involved in the kidnapping.nbsp;

    nbsp;ldquo;We call for the imposition of sanctions on all those involved in the kidnapping to prevent the recurrence of such incident and to cut off any intention to drag the country into any kind of security chaos,rdquo; Gemayel wrote on twitter.

    ldquo;We have full confidence in the military institutions that keep a watchful eye on the Lebanese people and foreign visitors throughout the Lebanese territory,rdquo; he noted.

