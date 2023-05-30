Tue. May 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mawlawi congratulates Army Commander on freeing kidnapped Saudi national

    By

    May 30, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, on visited the Ministry of Defense in Yarzeh, where he met with Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun.

    The Interior Minister congratulated the Army Commander on freeing kidnapped Saudi national, Mashari Al-Mutairi, lauding the Armyrsquo;s quot;relentless efforts to preserve Lebanon#39;s security and civil peace.quot;

    Mawalawi also praised the quot;good coordination among security apparatuses for the Lebanonrsquo;s best interest and stability.rdquo;

