NNA ndash; Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Tuesday said via his Twitter account that he will be holding a press conference at 3:00 pm on Wednesday to set the record straight about ldquo;Tele Libanrsquo;s administrative and financial file after several inaccuracies have been disseminated by a number of local media outlets.rdquo;

