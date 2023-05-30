Tue. May 30th, 2023

    News

    ‘How Are They Reaching Moscow?!’ Russians Panic as Drones Attack

    By

    May 30, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘How Are They Reaching Moscow?!’ Russians Panic as Drones Attack

    EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

    The Kremlin has sought to play down a massive drone attack on the capital, reassuring Muscovites that there’s “no threat” and Russian air defenses “worked as they were meant to.” But many were quick to blame Russia’s own Defense Ministry for letting the war come to the capital.

    “You stinking wretches, what are you doing? You’re bastards! Get your asses out of the offices you’ve been put in to defend this country. You are the Defense Ministry. You didn’t do a damn thing to advance. Why the fuck are you allowing these drones to fly to Moscow?” bellowed Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in an expletive-laced rant.

    “As a citizen, I am deeply indignant that these scum are sitting quietly and wearing out their seats with their fat asses smeared with expensive creams,” the mercenary boss said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A Texas resident who lives near Elon Musk’s construction sites says he wants the billionaire to ‘do better’ and be a good neighbor amid local pushback

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Mohamed El-Erian once again takes aim at the Fed over delay in fighting inflation

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Left-wing extremist on trial for forming criminal network

    May 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A Texas resident who lives near Elon Musk’s construction sites says he wants the billionaire to ‘do better’ and be a good neighbor amid local pushback

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Mohamed El-Erian once again takes aim at the Fed over delay in fighting inflation

    May 30, 2023
    News

    ‘How Are They Reaching Moscow?!’ Russians Panic as Drones Attack

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Left-wing extremist on trial for forming criminal network

    May 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy