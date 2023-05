NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Henry Khoury, on Tuesday welcomed German Ambassador to Lebanon, Andreas Kindl, who informed him about the issuance of a red notice against Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh, and his companions by the German judiciary.nbsp;

Moreover, the pair discussed Lebanonrsquo;s representation before the German judiciary in this case.nbsp;

