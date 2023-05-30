Tue. May 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati adjourns Wednesday’s cabinet session, holds Justice Minister liable for any detriment to state’s supreme interests

    By

    May 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday announced the postponement of a council meeting which had been initially scheduled for Wednesday.nbsp;

    Mikati urged Khoury to rethink his position, asserting that public posturing in the media could not replace definitive decision-making within the Council of Ministers.

    In response to Khouryrsquo;s recent statements in a press conference, Mikatirsquo;s office issued a detailed statement. It emphasized Mikatirsquo;s commitment to Lebanonrsquo;s supreme interests and preserving its rights, especially regarding the case currently before the French courts.

    The statement further referred to Decree No. 2252 issued on 1-8-1992, which stipulates the operational protocol of the Council of Ministers, notably Article 9, granting the Prime Minister the authority to summon relevant individuals for hearing during a session.

    The bone of contention during Khouryrsquo;s press conference was his claim that the issue necessitated thorough scrutiny within the Council of Ministers. Mikati asserted that Khouryrsquo;s obligation was to attend the proposed session to discuss the matter, present his standpoint, and share his reasons.

    Given Khouryrsquo;s announcement about his non-attendance at the scheduled meeting, Mikati declared the postponement of the session to a future date. He called on the Justice Minister to reassess his position, emphasizing that media sound bites cannot replace decisive discussions within the Council of Ministers.

    In light of the current stalemate, Mikati stressed that Khouryrsquo;s obstructionist approach could lead to personal liability for any detriment to the statersquo;s supreme interests. He highlighted that there was still an opportunity for making an appropriate decision, away from fruitless disputes.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Elon Musk visiting China is a sign Tesla is ‘playing nice’ with Beijing and its stock will outperform this year, Wedbush says

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Russia and Saudi Arabia are at odds after a flood of Russian oil supply pushed the commodity’s price below a key break-even level needed to fund Saudi projects

    May 30, 2023
    News

    ‘Stolpersteine’: Commemorating victims of Nazi persecution

    May 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Elon Musk visiting China is a sign Tesla is ‘playing nice’ with Beijing and its stock will outperform this year, Wedbush says

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Russia and Saudi Arabia are at odds after a flood of Russian oil supply pushed the commodity’s price below a key break-even level needed to fund Saudi projects

    May 30, 2023
    News

    ‘Stolpersteine’: Commemorating victims of Nazi persecution

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Woman claims she was drugged at Rammstein pre-gig party

    May 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy