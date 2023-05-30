Justice Minister insists on lawyers named to represent Lebanon in French Salameh case

NNA – Caretaker Justice Minister Henri Khoury on Tuesday stressed that he did whatrsquo;s needed to ldquo;preserve the Lebanese statersquo;s rights,rdquo; amid a row with caretaker PM Najib Mikati over hiring lawyers to represent the Lebanese state in the case of the Paris-held assets of Central Bank chief Riad Salameh.

Speaking at a press conference, Khoury denied that there is a lack of information surrounding the lawyers.

ldquo;This is incorrect and we have sent the information to the Premiership,rdquo; the minister said.

ldquo;The lawyer Emmanuel Daoud is not a Jew but rather a Catholic from an Algerian father and a French mother. He had been hired in a lawsuit against Israel to the benefit of Palestinian activist Salah Hammouri and he had previously filed a lawsuit against the CIA for bombing Iraq,rdquo; Khoury said.

ldquo;We are ready to submit information regarding the CVs of the lawyers Emmanuel Daoud and Pascal Buffet,rdquo; the minister added.

ldquo;The CVs of the two lawyers have been deliberately distorted and the aim is to delay the files that the French courts are looking into,rdquo; Khoury went on to say.

ldquo;We have signed the contracts and they are still in effect. Irsquo;m clinging to them and will not back down,rdquo; he emphasized.

Informed sources have told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that Mikati was dismayed after ldquo;the justice minister unilaterally hired the lawyers Emmanuel Daoud and Pascal Buffet without following the legal channels that are used in such cases.rdquo;

The procedures ldquo;should have started with a suggestion with the names of the lawyers from Justice Ministry Director General Judge Mohammed al-Masri to get the ministerrsquo;s approval before referring the file to Cabinet to issue an appointment decree,rdquo; the source said.

Mikati had invited Khoury and the rest of ministers to a Cabinet session on Wednesday to discuss the appointment of the lawyers as a sole topic. Khoury, however, said that he would continue to boycott Cabinet sessions in line with the Free Patriotic Movementrsquo;s decision and the premier announced a postponement of the session in the wake of Khouryrsquo;s press conference.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

