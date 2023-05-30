Tue. May 30th, 2023

    Epstein Emailed About Dinners With Woody Allen, Chris Rock, and Richard Branson

    The rich and famous appeared to have few qualms about palling around with Jeffrey Epstein following the disgraced financier’s 13-month prison stay for soliciting sex from an underage girl, with boldface names appearing on his schedule such as Chris Rock, David Blaine, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, and the former CEO of one of Donald Trump’s Atlantic City casinos.

    That’s according to a tranche of emails obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveal others who showed up on Epstein’s dance card as having included music industry titan Tommy Mottola, Wendi Murdoch, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, late comedian David Brenner, artist Jeff Koons, the president of Mongolia, and not one, but two former Norwegian prime ministers. Epstein also often indulged in his infamous “appointments,” with longtime executive assistant Lesley Groff setting up multitudes of sessions with young women to service him.

    The emails, which The Daily Beast received from authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands via a Freedom of Information Act request, indicate Epstein’s well-connected life proceeded seemingly unhindered by his status as a registered sex offender after his 2008 felony conviction in Florida.

