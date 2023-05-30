Tue. May 30th, 2023

    News

    How Jeffrey Epstein Wooed a Princess

    By

    May 30, 2023 , , ,
    How Jeffrey Epstein Wooed a Princess

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    Late financier and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein maintained close ties with members of at least two royal families in the years following his 2008 felony conviction for soliciting an underage girl, personal emails obtained by The Daily Beast show.

    Epstein served 13 months in a Florida prison on state charges, then spent another year on house arrest and probation, which ended in July 2010. The terms of his release required him to register as a Level III sex offender for the rest of his life. But that didn’t stop him from palling around with the global elite.

    In a Sept. 21, 2013 message to Epstein from his longtime executive assistant Lesley Groff, she laid out his schedule for the day. There was a reminder to call an Eastern European violinist, a breakfast with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and a string of appointments with professors, diplomats, and a real estate broker who was showing Epstein’s opulent Upper East Side townhouse to potential buyers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Elon Musk visiting China is a sign Tesla is ‘playing nice’ with Beijing and its stock will outperform this year, Wedbush says

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Russia and Saudi Arabia are at odds after a flood of Russian oil supply pushed the commodity’s price below a key break-even level needed to fund Saudi projects

    May 30, 2023
    News

    ‘Stolpersteine’: Commemorating victims of Nazi persecution

    May 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Elon Musk visiting China is a sign Tesla is ‘playing nice’ with Beijing and its stock will outperform this year, Wedbush says

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Russia and Saudi Arabia are at odds after a flood of Russian oil supply pushed the commodity’s price below a key break-even level needed to fund Saudi projects

    May 30, 2023
    News

    ‘Stolpersteine’: Commemorating victims of Nazi persecution

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Woman claims she was drugged at Rammstein pre-gig party

    May 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy