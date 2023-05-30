How Jeffrey Epstein Wooed a Princess

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Late financier and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein maintained close ties with members of at least two royal families in the years following his 2008 felony conviction for soliciting an underage girl, personal emails obtained by The Daily Beast show.

Epstein served 13 months in a Florida prison on state charges, then spent another year on house arrest and probation, which ended in July 2010. The terms of his release required him to register as a Level III sex offender for the rest of his life. But that didn’t stop him from palling around with the global elite.

In a Sept. 21, 2013 message to Epstein from his longtime executive assistant Lesley Groff, she laid out his schedule for the day. There was a reminder to call an Eastern European violinist, a breakfast with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and a string of appointments with professors, diplomats, and a real estate broker who was showing Epstein’s opulent Upper East Side townhouse to potential buyers.

