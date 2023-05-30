UK donates additional Land Rover spares worth over £400k to the Lebanese Armed Forces

NNA -nbsp;British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell announced the donation of additional Land Rover spares worth over pound;400K to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). nbsp;This is part of our continuing partnership with the LAF through the UKrsquo;s Conflict, Stability, and Security Fund (CSSF). nbsp;The spare parts will improve the Land Border Regimentsrsquo; Land Rovers recce capability and support the LAF in its mission to defend the security and stability of Lebanon and on the borders.

nbsp;

Ambassador Cowell gifted the Land Rover spare parts at a handover ceremony at the Lebanese Army Logistical base in Kfarshima on Tuesday 30 May. In attendance was Brigadier General Johnny Akl, Head of the Logistical Branch representing the Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun and senior Lebanese officers.

nbsp;

After the ceremony, Ambassador Cowell said:

nbsp;

#39;#39;I am proud to be able to gift spare Land Rover parts worth pound;400k to contribute to the Lebanese Armed Forcesrsquo; resilience and operational readiness on the frontlines amidst a dire economic crisis.

nbsp;

Land Rover Defender vehicles form the backbone of the LAFrsquo;s mobility. Our UK teams with the Armyrsquo;s leadership will continue to develop servicing, maintenance and equipment care procedures for the vehicles.

nbsp;

The role of the LAF remains fundamental to safeguarding Lebanon and its people, particularly in these increasingly challenging times.rsquo;rsquo;

nbsp;

Since 2010, the UK has committed over pound;98 million, through its Conflict, Stability and Security fund, allowing the LAF to optimise its capabilities, and develop and modernise to become a respected, professional armed forces able to defend Lebanon and provide security along its border with Syria.

nbsp;

==============