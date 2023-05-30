Matty Healy Doubles Down on Ice Spice Racism, Calls Critics ‘Mental’

Roberto Ricciuti

It seemed like Taylor Swift’s surprising (and widely dragged) “Karma Remix” with Ice Spice might put a cap on the growing controversy surrounding Matty Healy and his offensive remarks about the Bronx rapper on a recent podcast. However, a new interview with Swift’s rumored beau is only causing more of a Streisand effect.

Over the weekend, the New Yorker published an expansive profile on the enigmatic British singer titled “Who Is Matt Healy?,” which explored his provocative persona through interviews with him and some of his—and Swift’s—musical peers, like Jack Antonoff. Of course, Healy’s responses to some of the backlash he’s accrued over the past year got the most attention on social media.

Specifically, the 34-year-old addressed the internet backlash to his appearance on the podcast “The Adam Friedland Show” in February where hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen referred to Ice Spice an “Inuit Spice Girl,” and “chubby Chinese lady,” while using Chinese and Hawaiian accents to mimic her. Healy can be heard laughing with the hosts and at another point admitted to masturbating to the “Ghetto Gaggers” porn website that fetishizes the abuse of Black women.

