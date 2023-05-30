Tue. May 30th, 2023

    News

    Iowa Apartment Block Demo Halted After City Admits 5 People May Be Inside

    By

    May 30, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Iowa Apartment Block Demo Halted After City Admits 5 People May Be Inside

    Reuters

    Enraged family members joined protesters in the streets of downtown Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday morning to protest the city’s response to the partial collapse of an apartment building on Sunday evening—claiming officials rushed to demolish the remaining apartments despite five residents being unaccounted for.

    The city planned to demolish the building on Tuesday morning but paused the plan on Monday night after a 52-year-old woman, Lisa Brooks, was rescued from an upper floor. Brooks was spotted popping her head out a window and waving on Monday night, reportedly after she sheltered under a couch for more than a day.

    Brooks’ rescue came mere hours before the building was set to be torn down, and around a day after cops insisted to reporters that the building was empty and all residents were accounted for.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The drone attack on Moscow is likely Ukraine’s way of giving Russia ‘a taste of its own medicine,’ war expert says

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Nvidia achieves $1 trillion market cap for the first time as AI-fueled stock surge continues

    May 30, 2023
    News

    How the Financial Times Killed a Major #MeToo Scoop

    May 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The drone attack on Moscow is likely Ukraine’s way of giving Russia ‘a taste of its own medicine,’ war expert says

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Nvidia achieves $1 trillion market cap for the first time as AI-fueled stock surge continues

    May 30, 2023
    News

    How the Financial Times Killed a Major #MeToo Scoop

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Iowa Apartment Block Demo Halted After City Admits 5 People May Be Inside

    May 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy