Iowa Apartment Block Demo Halted After City Admits 5 People May Be Inside

Reuters

Enraged family members joined protesters in the streets of downtown Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday morning to protest the city’s response to the partial collapse of an apartment building on Sunday evening—claiming officials rushed to demolish the remaining apartments despite five residents being unaccounted for.

The city planned to demolish the building on Tuesday morning but paused the plan on Monday night after a 52-year-old woman, Lisa Brooks, was rescued from an upper floor. Brooks was spotted popping her head out a window and waving on Monday night, reportedly after she sheltered under a couch for more than a day.

Brooks’ rescue came mere hours before the building was set to be torn down, and around a day after cops insisted to reporters that the building was empty and all residents were accounted for.

