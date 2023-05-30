Tue. May 30th, 2023

    How the Financial Times Killed a Major #MeToo Scoop

    The Financial Times has previously appeared dedicated to holding powerful institutions—including TikTok and the World Health Organization—to account over allegations of sexual misconduct.

    Fellow members of the British media, however, seem to deserve less of the UK-based paper’s scrutiny, according to a damning New York Times report.

    Financial Times editor Madison Marriage and her team led a monthslong investigation into the resignation of Guardian columnist Nick Cohen, who her reporting showed left the paper after a sexual-misconduct investigation. According to the Times, however, the Financial Times spiked the story, arguing Cohen did not have a large enough profile to warrant an “F.T. story.”

