Billionaire Ken Griffin: New ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Is Too Far, Even for Me

Even for Republican billionaire Ken Griffin, Florida’s expanded “Don’t Say Gay” law is a bridge too far.

In a statement to The Harvard University student newspaper The Crimson, a spokesperson for the GOP megadonor said he opposes the new regulations, which bar teachers in all grades from delving into topics related to gender and sexual identity. Previously, the law only applied to teachers in third grade or below; Griffin endorsed those measures.

“Like the vast majority of Americans, Ken believes that discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation should be led by parents with their children at home, rather than by teachers in elementary schools,” the spokesperson wrote. “However, as a steadfast supporter of open discourse, academic freedom, and free speech, Ken disagrees with Florida’s recent rule extending the prohibition of classroom instruction on these topics through 12th grade.”

