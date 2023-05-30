Synagogue Shooter’s Lawyers Admit He Killed, But Say It Wasn’t a Hate Crime

REUTERS/Alan Freed

Defense attorneys for Robert Bowers admitted today in opening statements at his trial that he shot and killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. But they’re asking the jury to “carefully scrutinize” Bowers’ intentions for committing the mass killing. He has pleaded not guilty to all 63 charges, including hate crimes resulting in death, in connection with the massacre.

Bowers, 50, is accused of murdering worshippers in the Tree of Life synagogue, just moments after he posted on the extremist-friendly social media site Gab. In the days leading up to the attack Bowers used his Gab account to share antisemitic posts and conspiracy theories. He referenced one such conspiracy theory on Oct. 27, 2018, blaming Jewish people for immigration to the U.S., in a Gab post that concluded with “Screw your optics. I’m going in.” Shortly thereafter, he entered the synagogue and opened fire.

In opening remarks on Tuesday, Bowers’ defense team confirmed that he was behind the massacre.

Read more at The Daily Beast.