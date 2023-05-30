Now Far-Right Nutters Want to Boycott… Chick-Fil-A

Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Ultra right-wing pundits have gone ballistic over fast food chain Chick-fil-A hiring a director of diversity, who just so happens to be Black.

Conservative blowhards unleashed their frustration with the company, known for its Christian-influenced business model, after discovering a months-old update on Chick-fil-A’s website about diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business. These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose,” wrote Erick McReynolds, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

