Fellow Parishioner Accused of Executing New Jersey Councilwoman

The man accused gunning down local councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour outside her New Jersey townhouse in February was arrested and identified Tuesday as Rashid Ali Bynum, a 28-year-old man connected to the same church as Dwumfour.

Prosecutors said Bynum was charged with first-degree murder but they would not disclose a possible motive.

Dwumfour’s slaying shocked loved ones and stumped investigators for months, as the beloved councilwoman was inexplicably found dead—riddled with bullet wounds—in an SUV outside her home.

