Fellow Parishioner Accused of Executing New Jersey Councilwoman

Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office/Sayreville Borough Council
The man accused gunning down local councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour outside her New Jersey townhouse in February was arrested and identified Tuesday as Rashid Ali Bynum, a 28-year-old man connected to the same church as Dwumfour.
Prosecutors said Bynum was charged with first-degree murder but they would not disclose a possible motive.
Dwumfour’s slaying shocked loved ones and stumped investigators for months, as the beloved councilwoman was inexplicably found dead—riddled with bullet wounds—in an SUV outside her home.