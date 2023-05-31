Save Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom’s Massive Half-Yearly Sale

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nordstrom.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In case you missed out on the Memorial Day sales last weekend, Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale (Summer 2023 edition) is here to help you score epic savings site-wide for summer. From men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, luxe skincare products, home decor, and even tech gadgets, the mid-year sale event is not one to sit out on.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Nordstrom only offers a few sitewide sales each year, and the half-yearly sale is one of the biggest. For a limited time, you score thousands of stellar markdowns up to 40 percent off—and this isn’t just an end-of-season liquidation clearance to get rid of stock that simply didn’t sell in spring. In fact, it’s chock full of best-selling and top-rated labels that rarely get marked down, including Madewell, Nike, UGG, Levi’s, Charlotte Tilbury, ALO Yoga, Patagonia, YSL Beauty, and so many more.

