You’ve Seen the TikTok-Viral Amazon Version, but These Girlfriend Collective Bodysuits Are Where It’s At

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok recently, chances are you’ve probably stumbled upon the viral Amazon bodysuit everyone on the app seems to be raving about. Countless influencers and users have attested to the quality, performance, and appeal of this slimming shapewear one-piece, and as a result, the $40 Shaperex bodysuit has become a best-seller on Amazon. While I can agree that this smoothing bodysuit is a worthwhile addition to anyone’s collection, it actually isn’t my favorite bodysuit in my closet; that honor belongs to all of my Girlfriend Collective bodysuits.

While the Shaperex bodysuit definitely flatters, the tight, confining fit of the bodysuit borders on binding—especially in the midsection and bust. I can appreciate some figure-shaping support in my undergarments, sure, but I never want to walk around feeling uncomfortable or squeezed into something that cuts off my circulation or leaves me feeling like a sausage.

