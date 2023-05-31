Wed. May 31st, 2023

    Trucker Recounts Chilling Scene Before Road-Tripping Woman Vanished

    Trucker Recounts Chilling Scene Before Road-Tripping Woman Vanished

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

    A Tennessee mother of two who went missing earlier this month while road-tripping across the U.S. was beaten so badly by her boyfriend days before she vanished, a long-haul trucker who witnessed the alleged attack “had nightmares about it.”

    “It messed me up for days afterward,” Jordan Hamilton told The Daily Beast. “Like, it fucked me up. It was violent.”

    Nikki Alcaraz, 33, went missing on or around May 9, according to her family, who says she was driving to California from Nashville, where she lives, with her partner of 15 years, Steven Tyler Stratton. At about 1 p.m. on May 4, police in New Mexico responded to a 911 call from a concerned citizen—Hamilton—who said he spotted Stratton assaulting a bloodied Alcaraz at a rest area near Mile Marker 224 along Interstate 40.

