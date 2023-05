St. Petersburg Police

They called her the Trunk Lady.

She was found in 1969 in a steamer trunk in the woods behind the Oyster Bar in St. Petersburg, Florida. She had been strangled with a bolo tie and was wearing only a pajama top.

On Halloween day, two kids saw a pickup truck roll up and two men haul out the trunk and dump it. Detectives called to the site opened the black trunk and found what would become a five-decade mystery.

Read more at The Daily Beast.