Every Fashion Editor I Know Swears by Rent the Runway—Here’s Why

For too many reasons to name, the fact of the matter is: many fashion journalists and editors make modest salaries compared to others in the media landscape. But you would never guess these tastemakers earn such petite wages by looking at their designer outfits punctuated by of-the-season it-bags and sold-out-everywhere pairs of shoes that are harder to come by than a Birkin. Yes, it is true that many editors, writers, and journalists who cover fashion and beauty are often gifted clothing and accessories by the brands they cover or the publicists they work with, but there’s another industry-insider secret that fashion editors swear by—and that you can too—Rent the Runway.

Editors and media are invited to countless media and press events hosted by brands and PR agencies each week, and wearing the same outfit twice in a row is less than desirable—especially if the said outfit has already made an appearance on their personal social media ‘circuit.’ Fortunately, Rent the Runway offers a simple solution for rocking new designer and contemporary pieces without shelling out thousands of dollars every single month, worrying about maintaining your fashion ‘investments’ so much that you never even wear them. (Or buying pieces with the intent to return them and running the risk of the still-attached tag popping out mid-photo-opp!)

