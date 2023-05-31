Wed. May 31st, 2023

    Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Arrested After Striking Woman at Pro-Jan. 6 Event

    May 31, 2023
    Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Arrested After Striking Woman at Pro-Jan. 6 Event

    Zachary Petrizzo

    The mother of Ashli Babbitt, Micki Witthoeft, was arrested Tuesday evening after striking a counter-protester at a right-wing event outside of the Washington, D.C. jail where many of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendants are being held.

    Witthoeft, 58, was spotted by The Daily Beast being taken into custody just after 6:45 p.m. She was surrounded by officers and handcuffed before being walked into a waiting police van.

    The arrest comes just one day after Witthoeft’s alleged violent outburst was caught on film and later reported to police. A senior law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast that the arrest was related to the earlier assault.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

