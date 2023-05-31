Fertility Doc Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies as Plane Falls Apart Mid-Flight

Orleans County Sheriff’s Office

A man killed in a small plane crash in upstate New York on Sunday was identified by authorities as Dr. Morris Wortman, a gynecologist accused of using his own sperm to impregnate several of his patients.

Wortman, 72, died after the plane crashed in an Orleans County pasture, having seemingly fallen apart in mid-air, according to police. The pilot, a 70-year-old man named Earl Luce who’d bragged online about having painstakingly built the experimental aircraft by hand, was also killed.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the wings of the aircraft became detached from the fuselage and fell to the ground landing in an orchard,” county Sheriff Christopher Bourke said in a Monday news release.

