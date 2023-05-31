Wed. May 31st, 2023

    News

    Fertility Doc Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies as Plane Falls Apart Mid-Flight

    By

    May 31, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Fertility Doc Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies as Plane Falls Apart Mid-Flight

    Orleans County Sheriff’s Office

    A man killed in a small plane crash in upstate New York on Sunday was identified by authorities as Dr. Morris Wortman, a gynecologist accused of using his own sperm to impregnate several of his patients.

    Wortman, 72, died after the plane crashed in an Orleans County pasture, having seemingly fallen apart in mid-air, according to police. The pilot, a 70-year-old man named Earl Luce who’d bragged online about having painstakingly built the experimental aircraft by hand, was also killed.

    “The preliminary investigation indicates that the wings of the aircraft became detached from the fuselage and fell to the ground landing in an orchard,” county Sheriff Christopher Bourke said in a Monday news release.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DeSantis 2024 Campaign Debut Blurs Lines for Church Involved in Rally

    May 31, 2023
    News

    North Korea space launch fails after rocket crashes into sea

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy praises Germany’s ‘determination’

    May 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fertility Doc Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies as Plane Falls Apart Mid-Flight

    May 31, 2023
    News

    DeSantis 2024 Campaign Debut Blurs Lines for Church Involved in Rally

    May 31, 2023
    News

    North Korea space launch fails after rocket crashes into sea

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy praises Germany’s ‘determination’

    May 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy