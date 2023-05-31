Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy Trolls Kayleigh McEnany Over Trump Post

Fox News

The tentative deal raising the debt ceiling that President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to over the weekend hasn’t won over far-right Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who complained Tuesday that it’s “milquetoast”–an apparent nod to former President Donald Trump’s criticism earlier that night of Fox News guest host Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany, filling in on The Ingraham Angle, asked Roy what he considers a “realistic alternative” to the deal, which would raise the current $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until Jan. 2025. It would also, among other things, cut about $20 billion in IRS funding and put in place new work requirements for some individuals on food stamps and those in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

“Everything that we’re seeing out of…this deal hatched this weekend is pretty milquetoast, if that word might mean something to you,” Roy said, just a few hours after Trump wrote a misspelled Truth Social post directed at McEnany, whom he called “Milktoast.”

