NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: quot;Possible solutionquot; to presidential crisis at Elysee meeting

Macron: Christians remain at the heart of balance

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Failure of plan to confront Frangieh#39;s candidacy

Presidential election awaits shock

AL-AKHBAR: Bassil seeks Generalrsquo;s help in face of quot;rebelsquot;: I am seeking, with the opposition, to adopt two candidates, not just one

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.