Wed. May 31st, 2023

    Trump Lawyers Consider Revenge for Former Colleague

    Trump Lawyers Consider Revenge for Former Colleague

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    Former President Donald Trump’s advisers are so furious over departing defense attorney Tim Parlatore’s recent CNN interview—an interview they feel potentially implicated them in a Mar-a-Lago classified documents case coverup—that they are now trying to ruin Parlatore’s reputation, according to two sources briefed on the situation.

    So upset is the Trump team, one of the sources said, that his lawyers have floated the idea of suing Parlatore or filing a bar complaint to mar his professional credentials.

    “He basically called into question the legal team’s ethical guidelines,” this source said. “So everyone who stayed…he put everyone in a very bad position.”

