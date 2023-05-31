Geagea broaches fresh developments with Russian Ambassador

NNA – quot;Lebanese Forcesquot; party leader, Samir Geagea, on Wednesday discussed in Maarab quot;the Lebanese political developments, especially the presidential file, as well as the regional and international developmentsquot; with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, who visited the LF chief with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

The pair held a quot;horizon tour that dealt with strengthening bilateral relations between Lebanon and Russia,quot; according to Geagea#39;s media office.

