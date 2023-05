NNA – The joint Parliamentary Committeesrsquo; session kicked off on Wednesday to follow up on the study of the proposed law aimed at initiating the application of the quot;universal basic incomequot; system (the Citizen#39;s Dignity Law), and the draft law of Decree No. 13760 aimed at amending some provisions of the Social Security Law and establishing the retirement and social protection system.nbsp;

