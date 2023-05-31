Wed. May 31st, 2023

    Leaked Audio From a Ron DeSantis Donor Event Is Really Bad News for His Campaign

    When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gathered top allies with deep pockets last week in Miami for a three-day “Ron-o-Rama” retreat, his team made the case for a path to victory. But there’s a major problem with the Team DeSantis logic: Its case for DeSantis’ path to victory actually worked better for his chief rival, former President Donald Trump.

    The rationale hinges on myriad assumptions, and even those are shaky.

    Leaked audio and slides obtained by Florida Politics show contradicting claims, spun in a way meant to make it sound like DeSantis has not just a shot, but a good one.

