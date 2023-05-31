Putin Bankrolls Kids’ Comic Book Contest Depicting Ukrainians Getting Killed

via VK

Russian children drew images Ukrainians being killed for a comic book contest bankrolled by the Kremlin.

The Presidential Grants Foundation showed off the results of the “Heroes of Russian Victory” contest this week, noting on the social network VK that three of the stories included in the final comic book focus on the war against Ukraine.

Apparently as an attempt to link the events of World War II with the current war against Ukraine for Russia’s next generation, cartoons from both chapters in history were woven together in the final comic book. Photos show several drawings of Russian troops hunting supposed Ukrainian “Nazis” before blowing them up, declaring, “We can’t let the Ukrainian Nazis get away.”

