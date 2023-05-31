Wed. May 31st, 2023

    News

    Putin Bankrolls Kids’ Comic Book Contest Depicting Ukrainians Getting Killed

    By

    May 31, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Putin Bankrolls Kids’ Comic Book Contest Depicting Ukrainians Getting Killed

    via VK

    Russian children drew images Ukrainians being killed for a comic book contest bankrolled by the Kremlin.

    The Presidential Grants Foundation showed off the results of the “Heroes of Russian Victory” contest this week, noting on the social network VK that three of the stories included in the final comic book focus on the war against Ukraine.

    Apparently as an attempt to link the events of World War II with the current war against Ukraine for Russia’s next generation, cartoons from both chapters in history were woven together in the final comic book. Photos show several drawings of Russian troops hunting supposed Ukrainian “Nazis” before blowing them up, declaring, “We can’t let the Ukrainian Nazis get away.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Elon Musk hailed as ‘Brother Ma’ during a trip to China, where he’s been lavished with a 16-course meal and treated like a king

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Russia’s efforts to knock out Ukraine’s much-improved air defense systems aren’t working, UK intel says

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Glencore a big winner of Germany’s Colombian coal binge

    May 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Elon Musk hailed as ‘Brother Ma’ during a trip to China, where he’s been lavished with a 16-course meal and treated like a king

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Russia’s efforts to knock out Ukraine’s much-improved air defense systems aren’t working, UK intel says

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Putin Bankrolls Kids’ Comic Book Contest Depicting Ukrainians Getting Killed

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Glencore a big winner of Germany’s Colombian coal binge

    May 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy