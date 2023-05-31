Germany orders closure of four out of five Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

NNA -nbsp;Germany says it has told Russia to close four out of five consulates in Germany in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow set a limit for the number of German embassy staff and related bodies that can operate in Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that the measure is intended to create a ldquo;parity of personnel and structuresrdquo; between the two countries.

The Russian governmentnbsp;recently saidnbsp;that an upper limit of 350 German government officials, including those working in cultural bodies and schools, can remain in Russia. Burger said this means Germany will have to shut three consulates in Russia by November.

He said Russia will be allowed to continue operating the embassy in Berlin and one further consulate after the end of the year. — AP

