Wed. May 31st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Judge Kabalan interrogates Salameh over German arrest warrant

    By

    May 31, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that Public Defender, Judge Imad Kabalan, on Wednesday heard the testimony of Lebanese Central Bank Governor, Riad nbsp;Salameh, over the content of the German arrest warrant, which accuses him of quot;forgery and money laundering.quot;

    At the end of the session, Judge Kabalan decided to release Salameh pending investigations and to ban him from travel, while keeping his two passports confiscated.

    Judge Kabalan also asked the German judiciary to provide him with Salamehrsquo;s extradition file.

    nbsp;

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Elon Musk rang the alarm on house prices and commercial real estate this week. Here’s why he’s worried about a property disaster.

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Nvidia has AI to thank for entering the $1 trillion club

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Wagner Boss Takes His Feud With Russia’s Military Brass to Dangerous New Level

    May 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Elon Musk rang the alarm on house prices and commercial real estate this week. Here’s why he’s worried about a property disaster.

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Nvidia has AI to thank for entering the $1 trillion club

    May 31, 2023
    News

    Wagner Boss Takes His Feud With Russia’s Military Brass to Dangerous New Level

    May 31, 2023
    News

    ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Superhero Perfection

    May 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy