Judge Kabalan interrogates Salameh over German arrest warrant

NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that Public Defender, Judge Imad Kabalan, on Wednesday heard the testimony of Lebanese Central Bank Governor, Riad nbsp;Salameh, over the content of the German arrest warrant, which accuses him of quot;forgery and money laundering.quot;

At the end of the session, Judge Kabalan decided to release Salameh pending investigations and to ban him from travel, while keeping his two passports confiscated.

Judge Kabalan also asked the German judiciary to provide him with Salamehrsquo;s extradition file.

nbsp;

============== L.Y