    China says US plane in South China Sea incident ‘broke into’ military training area

    NNA -nbsp;The Chinese military on Wednesday said a US surveillance aircraft involved in a confrontation last week over the South China Sea quot;broke intoquot; a military training area.

    quot;A US RC-135 reconnaissance plane deliberately broke into our training area to carry out reconnaissance and interference,quot; Chinese military spokesperson Zhang Nandong said in a statement, adding that China had sent aircraft to track and monitor the jet quot;in accordance with laws and regulationsquot;. — AFP

