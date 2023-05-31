Wed. May 31st, 2023

    Wagner Boss Takes His Feud With Russia’s Military Brass to Dangerous New Level

    Wagner Boss Takes His Feud With Russia's Military Brass to Dangerous New Level

    Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says he has asked Russia’s Investigative Committee to investigate “crimes” committed by Defense Ministry officials during the war against Ukraine.

    Long a thorn in the Defense Ministry’s side, the mercenary boss announced the news via his press service Wednesday: “I sent letters to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation today with a request to check a number of top functionaries of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the fact of the commission of a crime in the preparation and during the conduct of the [special military operation]. These letters will not be published, due to the fact that this will be dealt with by the investigating authorities.”

    The announcement came shortly after Prigozhin called for a full-scale mobilization for the war, remarks the Kremlin was immediately forced to respond to by reassuring citizens there were no plans for a nationwide mobilization.

