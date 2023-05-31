Wagner Boss Takes His Feud With Russia’s Military Brass to Dangerous New Level

Press Service of Concord/Handout via Reuters

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says he has asked Russia’s Investigative Committee to investigate “crimes” committed by Defense Ministry officials during the war against Ukraine.

Long a thorn in the Defense Ministry’s side, the mercenary boss announced the news via his press service Wednesday: “I sent letters to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation today with a request to check a number of top functionaries of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the fact of the commission of a crime in the preparation and during the conduct of the [special military operation]. These letters will not be published, due to the fact that this will be dealt with by the investigating authorities.”

The announcement came shortly after Prigozhin called for a full-scale mobilization for the war, remarks the Kremlin was immediately forced to respond to by reassuring citizens there were no plans for a nationwide mobilization.

