NNA ndash; Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday received at his Yarzeh office, MP Jihad Al-Samad, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.

The Army Commander also welcomed Ukrainian Military Attacheacute;, Colonel Viasheslav Toptun, who paid him a farewell visit and introduced his successor, Roman Melny.

============== L.Y