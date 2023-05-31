Wed. May 31st, 2023

    Kremlin says Kosovo Serbs’ rights ‘must be respected’

    NNA -nbsp;The Kremlin on Wednesday called for the rights of ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo to be respected, following clashes this week over local election results that left more than 80 people injured.nbsp;

    quot;We believe that all the lawful rights and interests of the Kosovo Serbs must be respected,quot; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    quot;We support Serbia and Serbs without question.quot;nbsp;

    Peskov also warned against quot;provocative actions that could harm the rights of Serbsquot; and said the Kremlin was quot;monitoring this worrying situation.quot;– AFPnbsp;

