NNA -nbsp;Russiarsquo;s Aerospace Forces destroyed the last Ukrainian combat ship in the Odessa port in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

quot;On May 29, the Ukrainian Navyrsquo;s last combat ship Yury Olefirenko was destroyed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forcesrsquo; precision weapons against the anchorage of naval ships in the Odessa port,quot; the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian Navy operated about 25 combat ships, including five patrol and six artillery boats before Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. — TASS news agency

nbsp;

==================

nbsp;